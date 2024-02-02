MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity) spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the growing allegations that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is in league with Hamas.

MK Haskel established a Knesset lobby in 2015 to address the issue and was unsurprised at the scale of the reports that have come to light since the beginning of the war.

“Hamas has taken over the entire human resource department of UNRWA. 13,000 workers are either members of Hamas or have family members in Hamas, meaning that the organization intended to handle education and the logistics of humanitarian aid is actually Hamas.”

She criticized the educational services the UNRWA provides in particular: “An entire generation has been educated to martyrdom and radical Islam. There is also the right of return, which is now being taught to the fourth and fifth generation of Gazans who never saw the ‘48 conflict - that they will one day return to their grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ locations.”

Haskel praised the recent announcements by several countries that they would stop funding the UNRWA and called for additional steps against the organization.

“I am glad to see countries taking their blindfolds off and withholding these funds. Holding back for a few months will not be enough though - UNRWA must be closed completely, forever. There can be no other result if we want a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.”

She also claimed that humanitarian aid through UNRWA is being directed to Hamas: “The managers of refugee camps and logistical centers are UNRWA workers, which probably means they are Hamas activists. The aid is either reaching Hamas directly or being sold to Palestinians to raise funds for Hamas - and I’m sure you can imagine where those funds are going.”