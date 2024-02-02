Dozens of activists and family members of hostages came on Friday morning to the Nitzana Crossing on the Israel-Egypt border and blocked it to prevent the passage of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

This is the tenth day that the protesters have blocked the aid trucks claiming that the aid in the end reaches the Hamas terror organization.

The Tzav 9 movement, which organized the demonstration, stated: "After a long walk and overcoming the many roadblocks in difficult weather conditions, Tzav 9 activists and family members of hostages have arrived at the Nitzana Crossing. The crossing is blocked to traffic and not one supply truck for Hamas will pass here. Additional activists from across the country are making their way to the Nitzana Crossing.

"We are proud of this nation, secular and religious, right and left, from the city, the village, and the kibbutz who are with us today and every day. We continue determinedly for our soldiers and until the return of all of the hostages. No aid will pass until the last of the hostages returns."