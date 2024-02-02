Delving into the essence of the Ten Commandments, this week's discussion takes a unique perspective.

We ponder a seemingly straightforward question: If these are commandments, where is the command?

Instead of jumping into the specifics, we question this name - if these are commandments - why does the Torah start with "I am your God" - where is the commandment??

How does this align with the concept of commandments, or is there a linguistic nuance lost in translation...?

Could it be that "commandments" isn't the right term...?

Join us as we explore the profound meaning behind the term "Ten Commandments" and consider whether it accurately reflects the original Hebrew intent.