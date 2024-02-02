Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, who claims to know Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu better than anyone else in politics does, claimed in an interview with Israel Hayom that the Prime Minister wants to leave politics.

"It's clear to me that Netanyahu wants to leave," Liberman told the newspaper. "He wants to achieve peace with Saudi Arabia, so that could be his legacy, and so he won't go down in history as the one behind Israel's biggest failure. Netanyahu won't take chances with a war in the north, he will push for a diplomatic solution that will buy quiet in the north for a limited time, he will get a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia for his legacy, and will retire.

According to Liberman, "In his vision, Netanyahu wants to have a deal with Saudi Arabia by October, and for the US to be part of the deal before the elections it has to happen by June."

He says that Netanyahu is showing signs that he is ready to retire. "He's sick of it. I don't remember Netanyahu being so passive, especially after that crazy conference at the Jerusalem International Convention Center," he says, referring to the conference held this week which called for the reestablishment of Jewish Gush Katif communities in the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the conference, the former Minister of Defense said: "It's just a fantasy. There is no place for resettling now in Gush Katif. There are those doing it (participated in the conference) for electoral reasons, for the primaries. Some delirious people really believe it and want it, but it is not on the agenda."