The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) foreign affairs bureau on Thursday denounced the response of Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir to the order signed by US President Joe Biden imposing sanctions on four Israelis who, he claimed, were involved in attacks on Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

Smotrich said in response, "The ‘violence campaign’ is an antisemitic lie spread by Israel's enemies, aimed at discrediting and harming the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, thereby disputing the existence of the entire State of Israel. This is an anti-moral BDS campaign that turns the victim into the aggressor and permits Jewish blood. It's a shame that the Biden administration is cooperating with this at a time when Jews are paying a heavy price in blood and losing the best of their sons in the war in Gaza.”

Ben Gvir said, "The time has come for America to rethink its policy in Judea and Samaria. President Biden is mistaken when it comes to the heroic citizens of Israel and residents of Judea and Samaria. The ones who are attacked, the ones who are pelted with stones in attempts to harm and murder them, are the heroic residents of Judea and Samaria."

The PA’s foreign affairs bureau welcomed the "progressive American decision that is in line with the interest of peace in the region" and called the words of Smotrich and Ben Gvir "a clear racist colonialist approach and a blatant provocation towards international peace and a deliberate destruction of the opportunity to implement the principle of the two-state solution."

The bureau also claimed that "factors in Israel tend to accuse those who oppose racism, violation of international law and committing crimes of antisemitism."

"The statements of Smotrich and Ben Gvir reflect an official acknowledgment of the support, arming, encouragement and protection of the terrorist settler elements who carry out the attacks and crimes against the Palestinian residents without any reason," the statement said.