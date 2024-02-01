The Jewish Agency for Israel and ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) on Thursday announced a new partnership to combat antisemitism, strengthen Jewish identity, and connect Jews to Israel and one another.

The announcement was made by Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog and ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt at a gathering of over 350 Jewish Agency emissaries, or shlichim, who are currently serving throughout North America.

ADL will support the Jewish Agency’s shlichim, with programs and training sessions about antisemitism to support their work with Jewish communities throughout the United States, from college campuses to community centers, and from summer camps to synagogues.

“In this unprecedented time, there’s a hunger among American Jews to deepen connections with Israel – the work of the shlichim to build those bridges has never been more important,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “We’re grateful to be partnering with the Jewish Agency, the largest Jewish organization in the world, to equip their incredible emissaries from Israel with all the tools they need to combat antisemitism as they are working with U.S. Jewish communities.”

This partnership comes as antisemitic incidents in the US are skyrocketing. Earlier this month, ADL released preliminary data finding a total of 3,291 incidents between Oct. 7 and Jan. 7, a 361-percent increase over the year prior, putting 2023 on track to be the worst year since ADL started tracking this data in the late 1970s.

“In the aftermath of the horrific massacre in Israel on October 7th, we are reminded not just of the importance of the State of Israel for the Jewish People but also of the importance of fighting antisemitism in all forms and in all places,” said Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency. “Our shlichim are helping young American Jews be proud of their identities and feel a unique bond with Israel and we are proud to partner with the world's leading anti-hate organization to do everything we can to further those objectives.”