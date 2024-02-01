Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Thursday held an operational situation assessment in Khan Yunis together with combat troops in the field.

The assessment was attended by IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Commander of Division 98 Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss, Commander of Brigade 646, and additional IDF officials. The Minister was briefed on operational efforts above and below the ground in the Khan Yunis area.

“The operation in the Khan Yunis area is progressing and yielding impressive results. We are achieving our missions in Khan Yunis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us,” Gallant stated.

Turning to the troops he said: “Your operations in the field, targeting terrorists above and under the ground, bring us closer to enabling the return of the hostages because Hamas only responds to pressure.”

He added: “This war requires national resilience and determination and we must persevere until we complete our missions. And it is much more difficult for Hamas, believe me. They don't have weapons, they don't have ammunition, they have 10,000 eliminated terrorists and another 10,000 terrorists who are wounded and not functioning. This is a serious blow that erodes Hamas’ abilities.”