The Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman held a situational assessment and conversation with commanders and soldiers on Wednesday in the northern Gaza Strip.

He was accompanied by the commander of the 162nd Division, LTC Itzik Cohen, and the brigade commanders.

"Our ability to operate once again in the heart of Gaza City, while eliminating many dozens of terrorists, is important- and we will continue to do it," Finkelman stated.