Turkish news outlets are reporting this evening (Thursday) that an armed individual has taken several hostages at a Proctor and Gamble factory in northwestern Turkey to protest "Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip."

The Demiroren News Agency reported that the individual took the hostages at around 3:00 p.m. at the factory in the Gebze industrial zone in the Kocaeli province.

The hostage taker claimed that he was carrying a bomb and was doing such because of the war in Gaza. In a photo from the scene, he is seen on the backdrop of a wall spray painted with Turkish and PLO flags.

According to the report, police quickly reported to the scene and attempted to convince the individual to release the hostages.