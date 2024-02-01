Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met today (Thursday) with Elisha Medan, a soldier in the reserves and son of Har Etzion Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Yaakov Medan, who was critically injured in a tunnel shaft explosion in Gaza and is recovering from his injuries and the loss of both legs.

"Mr. Prime Minister, I want to tell you that I am happy and do not regret at all that I entered Gaza, even though I was eligible for an exemption. I was proud to fight next to my fallen comrades, who were my best friends," Medan told Netanyahu.

He added, "It is important for us to know that my friends getting killed and my injury were not in vain. We are going to mow them down, defeat them, not give up, and not return to October 6th in any way – neither security-wise, nor in the separation we had in the nation. I will do everything I can so that we will not go back there."

Netanyahu hugged Medan and replied: "Well done to you."