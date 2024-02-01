US President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order this evening (Thursday) to place sanctions against Judea and Samaria residents who are "involved in violent attacks against Palestinians.”

Axios Journalist Barak Ravid quoted senior US officials saying that the administration considered including ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in the list of people to be sanctioned, but eventually decided to leave them out and focus at this stage on people who perpetrated attacks.

About a month ago, officials claimed that the US is deliberately delaying the sale of tens of thousands of rifles to Israel due to what they defined as “concern regarding the increase in violence among residents against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.”

A few months before the outbreak of the Gaza war, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told then-foreign minister, Eli Cohen, that "Israel needs to do more to deal with Jewish violence."

Politico reported that these sanctions reflect the Biden administration's determination “that extremist ‘settler’ violence has reached levels that constitute a serious threat to security in the West Bank and the entire region and undermines U.S. foreign policy objectives, mainly the viability of a two-state solution,” but continued, saying that “Thursday's expected order comes ahead of Biden's visit to Michigan, which is home to the biggest population of Arab Americans.”

US Senator Tom Cotton responded in his X (Twitter) account, saying “Where's the action reinstating sanctions against Iran or actually cutting off funds to the terrorist linked-UNWRA?”

He added: "Biden treats Israel more harshly than Iran."