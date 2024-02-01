היתקלות של כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 55 צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the past two months, the 55th Brigade has been operating in the Khan Yunis area. The brigade located and dismantled tunnel shafts, destroyed numerous weapons, and eliminated a large number of terrorists.

In recent weeks, the soldiers identified two sites used by Hamas terrorists to launch rockets toward Israeli territory.

In another operation, the brigade's sniper teams identified and eliminated several terrorist cells. Additionally, an RPG was fired at the troops, who returned fire toward the building from where the shots were fired. During this encounter, IDF soldier First Sergeant Gideon Ilani z”l fell in battle.

The soldiers of the 55th Brigade have left the southern Gaza Strip and have been replaced by other forces in the area.

credit: דובר צה"ל

