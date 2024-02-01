Leading religious Zionist rabbis united under the Torat Haaretz Hatova organization were asked about employing Palestinian Arab laborers and told that laborers who may endanger those at their workplace should not be employed.

The rabbis clarified that "in principle, according to the Halacha, it is always preferable to buy from our Jewish brothers and to employ Jewish workers."

Since Jewish workers ask for higher pay, the rabbis ruled that "when needed you can certainly use ma'aser (tithe) money to close the gap between the salary of a Jewish worker and a non-Jewish one.

In any instance where there is a concern, even remotely, of a life-threatening situation, one should be extra careful, and financial concerns should not be taken into account, and the Torah states: 'Be extremely cautious for your lives.' Therefore, one should not bring laborers who endanger their workplace."

The rabbis also clarified that one can use ma'aser money to close the gap between the salary of workers who are not dangerous (even if they are non-Jews) and dangerous workers.

The rabbis added that "residents of Judea and Samaria should not be forced to allow dangerous laborers into their lives! The same equality that obliges them to duty and dedication in war, obliges true equality when it comes to the residents' security."

The rabbis concluded: "We call on the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and all elected officials to work quickly and efficiently to prevent the discrimination of the residents of Judea and Samaria from the other citizens of our nation."