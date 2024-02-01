In the 'television review' section of the Haaretz daily, journalist Yasmin Levy analyzed Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s interview with Keren Marciano on Channel News 12.

"Even when talking to Keren Marciano, Bezalel Smotrich kept the upper hand," stated the main headline, while the article itself states that "the Minister of Finance was interviewed on an economic program plan and showed her who’s boss.”

Levy believes that Smotrich "is a master at manipulating public discourse and directing it in a direction that is convenient for him. Smotrich honed his manipulations to a level of art, that can compete only with Netanyahu."

During the interview, Smotrich said that Israel projects weakness and it is necessary for the state to destroy Sinwar, "we will put our foot on his neck and hope that he suffocates." Levy wrote, "This is how Mr. Empathy, who wants to see the pain of the hostages, thinks of bringing them back – by threatening those who are holding them."

Levy continued to criticize Marciano and said that if she wanted to, she could have lowered exposure and not allowed him to ramble on and show the extent of the damage he has caused in the ministry."

She explained that Marciano should have known that "this is not another haphazard minister, but the most dangerous and sly politician in Israel after Netanyahu."