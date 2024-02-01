Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir this morning.

“It does no good to go to interviews and spread threats,” he chided during an interview with Kol Barama Radio. “I am a partner in the government and Cabinet, my boundaries are well-known, and I do not need to flaunt them.“

“I respect and value Itamar, but my style is different,” Smotrich continued. “This is not how we build a partnership, by standing on the boundary every day and warning others not to cross it. That is not a partnership with which to run things.”

Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf defended his party leader: “I hear the criticism from Smotrich against us this morning due to our opposition to an irresponsible deal that will threaten Israel's security. Somehow I am reminded of the many times he threatened to leave the government not so long ago, but perhaps what is permitted to Smotrich due to his authority is forbidden for Ben-Gvir for security reasons.”

Wasserlauf emphasized his reply with several screenshots of Smotrich’s recent threats to leave the government.