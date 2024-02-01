אורין ג׳ולי נופפה בדגל ישראל אור גפן

Israeli firearms model Orin Julie and fashion model Natali Dadon were accosted at the University of Columbia by one of the central figures of the anti-Israel protests on campus.

Protesters yelled out to the models as Julie walked by with an Israeli flag, saying “You f---ing baby murderers” and “Nothing justifies a genocide!”

Dadon shouted back “If you care about the children in Gaza, you should be protesting against Hamas! They are the ones killing them! You are brainwashed, you’re blind!”

דדון מתעמתת באוניברסיטת קולומביה אור גפן

the confrontation happened while the two Israeli models were visiting the university as part of their public diplomacy tour, led by outreach activist Bracha Shilat and Sharon Adam, mother of Israeli music star Omer Adam.

During their visit, the models will meet Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, and students at Columbia College. they also intend to visit the grave of the Lubavicther Rebbe to pray.

The tour is accompanied by Channel 13 News reporter Hen Zender, who lost her sister in the Supernova festival, Iris Haim, whose son was taken hostage and mistakenly killed by Israeli forces, and Jessica Alter, whose husband was killed in the Supernova festival.

Other personalities on the tour include pastry chef Or Shpitz, actresses Gal Gvaram and Eden Saban, reality show contestants Talia Ovadia, Einav Booblil, and Yuval Ma’atok, life coach Rotim Hagag, musician Noy Eisen, fitness coach Sher, manicurist Eden Haim, standup comedian Mor Chen, personal trainer Sapir Kashty, and dancer Sanna Sokol.