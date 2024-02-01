Yosef Chaim Shaul, a young loving father of four, dropped his daughter off at school the day of her 6th birthday. She cradled a cake in her hands, made by her mother, and was all smiles. “Enjoy,” said Yosef Chaim lovingly, then he drove off.

An hour later, he was in a horrific accident and was left dead on the side of the road.

Shortly afterward, police arrived at the Shaul’s front door to break the news to his wife, Sarah. Sarah was holding her one-year-old in her arms when officers told her that her husband was gone.

Since then, Sarah has been in a state of shock. She is now a young widow, with four little children. Overcome by grief, she has no plans for how she will afford rent this month, or groceries. Beyond the immediate, the future looms ahead: Yosef Chaim had worked hard at two jobs to support her family. Now Sarah has no clue how she will pay for basics like clothing, school supplies, holidays, summer programs, and more. She is truly alone in this world.

An emergency fund has been opened to help Sarah Shaul raise her children with some sense of security. It will not take away the grief of their shocking loss, but it will at least relieve her terror for the future.

