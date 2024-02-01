An indictment has been filed against a resident of Shfar’am who attempted to commit arson against a police station and a sensitive factory in the Haifa region as a sign of solidarity with Hamas. The incident was classified until Thursday.

The accused is Razi Hamada, 20, who was arrested by the Israel Police and ISA forces for being involved in throwing firebombs at the Shfar'am police station in December.

During his investigation, it was clarified that several weeks previously, he had intended to torch the commercial zone around the Haifa refinery.

During the investigation, evidence was found that indicated that the accused decided to act as part of his support for Hamas and due to the war in Gaza, which he found out about through various media channels, particularly Al-Jazeera.

The evidence indicates that the accused acted alone, with no support or communications from Hamas, and without any accomplices.

The investigation also revealed that the accused took part in the disturbances of the peace that accompanied Operation Guardian of the Walls, both in Jerusalem and in Shfar'am.

The investigation shows worrying picture of the accused being influenced by materials identified with terrorist organizations, which caused him to decide to carry out a series attack against Israel's security.