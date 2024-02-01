Dozens arrived Thursday morning to block the Ashdod port, where they say the trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza leave from.

The protesters succeeded in blocking entry and exit, and are currently preventing the trucks from exiting the port, following successful blockades at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings earlier this week.

Sima Hasson, leader of the protest, mother of active two servicemen, and chair of the Mothers March, said, "We came to speak out against bringing the trucks to Hamas. The nation of Israel demands that the enemy be defeated and dismantled, without giving it aid."

According to reports, 70% of aid to Gaza goes directly to Hamas terrorists, and not to Gazan civilians.

Earlier this week, following protests against the transfer of aid to Gaza, the Kerem Shalom Crossing and Nitzana Border Crossing were declared closed military zones.

Both orders follow repeated protests by Israeli civilians to end humanitarian aid to Gaza until the hostages are returned.

On Wednesday, protesters filed with the Supreme Court an appeal against the commander of the IDF's Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, claiming he issued orders declaring the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings a closed military zone to prevent political protests and not for security reasons.