A bus overturned after colliding with a private vehicle Thursday morning on Route 375 near Mevo Beitar.

The bus was knocked onto the side with the doors, requiring passengers to break the windows in order to exit.

The approximately 30 passengers who were on the bus exited it independently and were examined at the scene by first responders. Seven passengers suffered light to moderate injuries and were transferred to a hospital.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Yisrael Cohen said, "We quickly brought large numbers of responders to the scene, with ambulances, mobile ICUs, and MDA teams, and we saw a bus turned over onto its side."

"By miracle, the bus was not filled with passengers. From the rear window, the bus' drivers and passengers exited, in light condition. The driver of the private vehicle suffered injuries to his limbs and abdomen, and was evacuated in moderate condition."