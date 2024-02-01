תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing operational activities in the northern and central Gaza Strip and in the center of Gaza City, and since Wednesday have eliminated dozens of terrorists.

Following the identification of a terrorist cell in central Gaza, IDF troops directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated a number of terrorists in the area.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are continuing to enter Hamas military compounds and eliminate terrorists.

IDF troops are continuing extensive activities in western Khan Yunis. Since Wednesday, IDF troops eliminated terrorists in the area in close-quarters combat.

In addition, IDF troops directed several aircraft that struck and eliminated a number of terrorists in different areas.

תיעוד מתקיפת המשגר במערב חאן יונס דובר צה"ל

During activities in Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a long-range missile launcher. The troops directed an IDF fighter jet, that struck the launcher.

IDF troops in Khan Yunis identified a number of terrorists in the area. In cooperation with the IAF, the troops directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated the terrorists.