Chicago’s City Council on Wednesday narrowly passed a resolution calling for an unconditional ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, NBC Chicago reported.

After hours of debate, the measure came down to one single vote, that of Mayor Brandon Johnson's, which broke a 23-23 tie and lifted the measure to 24 yays and 23 nays.

The council was initially expected to vote on the resolution last week but the vote was delayed as the council instead backed a resolution supporting an international day of Holocaust awareness.

The Chicago resolution calls on Congress and the president to “facilitate a lasting peace in Gaza starting with a permanent ceasefire”, according to NBC Chicago. It also includes a call for humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages.

Chicago is latest US city to approve such a non-binding resolution, following Atlanta, Detroit and San Francisco in recent months, noted The Associated Press.

The measure was supported by pro-Palestinian Arab groups and some Jewish groups who oppose the months-long war between Israel and the Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Other mainstream Jewish groups denounced the resolution and called it dangerous.

“Mayor Johnson and City Council members could have drafted a resolution that supports a ceasefire, advocates for increased humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, demands the unconditional release of hostages, and calls for the dismantling of the terrorist organization Hamas. Instead, they advocated for a one-sided resolution that divides our city, emboldens Hamas, and dangerously undermines US global influence," The Jewish United Fund and ADL Midwest said in a joint statement. “The debate and rhetoric around this resolution has fanned the flames of antisemitism as antisemitic incidents in the city and U.S. reach unprecedented levels."

Yinam Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest who is based in Chicago, issued a video statement responding to the resolution.

“Today, a divided Chicago City Council adopted a highly controversial resolution calling on Israel to engage in an immediate ceasefire,” said Cohen. “This resolution undermines the position of the Biden administration, the International Court of Justice, the European Union and, in fact, the overwhelming majority of the American people.”

“67% of Americans believe a ceasefire should happen only after the release of all the hostages and Hamas being removed from power. The Chicago City Council failed to recognize that,” Cohen continued.

“Today’s resolution will have no impact in the Middle East. However, it will create more division among communities in Chicago and inspire more antisemitism, as we saw on the floor and in the galleries of City Hall today," he said.