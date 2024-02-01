Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot proposed, during closed discussions that took place in recent days, an examination of a move limiting the entry of humanitarian goods to the Gaza Strip as long as Hamas is taking control of it, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the two said in the discussions that "it is possible to examine a reduction of the supply - as part of the pressure to build another mechanism in the Strip and also as part of the moves to return the hostages."

Data presented in those discussions showed that Hamas takes over more than half of the trucks that carry humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. According to Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar, at least 60% of the goods are stolen by Hamas terrorists.

The two ministers, who are members of the War Cabinet, proposed the move as part of an attempt to prevent Hamas from continuing to be the main address for the residents of Gaza and perhaps even to use the move to shape the issue of the "day after the war" in the Gaza Strip.

Ways to prevent Hamas from taking over the aid truck were also discussed in meeting in Egypt between the head of the Shin Bet and the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate and their counterparts. At the same time, the IDF and the defense establishment are working on a quick plan which would see international entities receiving the aid which enters the Gaza Strip.