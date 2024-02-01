At least 66 Israeli-American victims, or Israelis who have a close American relative who was injured, kidnapped or murdered in Hamas’ October 7 massacre, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in a New York Federal Court demanding that Iran pay them one billion dollars in compensation for the murders and for the physical and mental harm, Ynet reported.

The lawsuit was filed by one of the most prominent law firms in the US, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. The plaintiffs claim that Iran financed and trained the military wing of Hamas, which carried out the massacres on October 7, and therefore holds responsibility for the results of these acts. A legal process of this kind is expected to take many years, the Ynet report noted.

Natalia Ben Zvi, mother of Sagiv Beilin Ben Zvi who was murdered at the Supernova Festival in Re’im on October 7, said, "I am asking for justice for my son Sagiv, who was a handsome and kind-hearted young man. Like the hundreds murdered on October 7, Iran is the head of the snake, as far as I’m concerned, and is just as responsible as Hamas. I wish to enshrine the name, memory and memory of the murdered in the pages of history."

Terror victims have sued Iran in the past on US soil. In 2016, the US Supreme Court determined that Iran would have to compensate families of victims of attacks linked to the Islamic Republic. Iran, in response, filed a lawsuit against the United States in the International Court of Justice.

While the government of Iran has no visible assets in the US, Ynet noted that the law firm specializes in the implementation of judgments given in the US in other countries of the world. Therefore, if a judgment is handed down against the Iranians, the form intends to act to obtain the funds and realize the compensation for the victims.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is the largest litigation firm in the world, will not charge any fees or request any commissions or percentages from the families of the victims.