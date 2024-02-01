The US army on Wednesday downed Houthi ballistic missiles and Iranian UAVs in the Gulf of Aden.

“On Jan. 31, at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden. The missile was successfully shot down by the USS Carney (DDG 64),” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

“At 9:10 p.m., the USS Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian UAVs in its vicinity. There were no injuries or damage reported,” it added.

Earlier, CBS News correspondent Norah O'Donnell said that the United States struck 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen that were preparing to launch.

"A senior defense official in Bahrain just told us that 10 minutes ago, the F-18 super hornets bombed 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen that were preparing to launch," she wrote in a post on X.

The latest strikes come hours after the US military said that American forces destroyed a missile belonging to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels that posed an "imminent threat" to US aircraft.

US forces "struck and destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile that was prepared to launch" after determining that it "presented an imminent threat to US aircraft," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement quoted by AFP.

CENTCOM did not identify the type of aircraft that were threatened or the exact location of the strike, only saying that it took place in "Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen."

Houthi-run Al-Masirah television had earlier said that US and UK aircraft had targeted the northern city of Saada, but did not identify the specific target or provide information on damage or casualties.

The US has carried out a series of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, some along with the UK, after the Houthi rebels increased their attacks in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons.

Last week they struck Houthi targets again, this time hitting eight targets. Britain later said that 24 countries took part in the strikes, including the United States, Germany and Australia.

On Tuesday, a US destroyer intercepted a single Houthi anti-ship cruise missile launched toward the Red Sea.