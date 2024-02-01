An array of UN organizations united on Wednesday to warn of "catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza " if key donor countries do not resume funding for UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, The Associated Press reported.

The US announced last week it has temporarily paused funding to UNRWA following allegations that 12 of its employees may have been involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. It was followed by more than a dozen other countries

The heads of the World Health Organization, World Food Program, UNICEF, International Organization for Migration and other agencies and partners said on Wednesday in a joint statement that the allegations were "horrifying."

"However, we must not prevent an entire organization from delivering on its mandate to serve people in desperate need," the statement added. "No other entity has the capacity to deliver the scale and breadth of assistance that 2.2 million people in Gaza urgently need."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to 35 donor nations in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday and sought new support as well, according to AP.

The New York Times on Sunday published details on the accusations that Israel has levelled at workers of UNRWA.

According to the report, one of the UNRWA workers is accused of kidnapping a woman, another is said to have handed out ammunition and a third was described as taking part in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, where 97 people were murdered.

The accusations are contained in a dossier provided to the United States government that details Israel’s claims against a dozen employees of UNRWA.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, said on Tuesday that UNRWA plays "a critical role in providing life-saving assistance to Palestinians," but also stressed that "we need to see fundamental changes before we can resume providing funding directly" to the organization.