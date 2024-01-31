Hamas is demanding that Israel release all Nukhba terrorists who were arrested after taking part in the October 7th (Simchat Torah) massacre, as reported by Kan News.

According to the report, sources involved in the negotiations said that the demand had already been raised at the Paris Summit by Qatar and Egypt, and again during talks held between the mediators in the days after the summit.

It was also reported that discussions on the Hamas demand are taking place in Israel – but a decision has not yet been made.

Israeli officials said that "the reports on agreements in the coming days were too optimistic, there is a chance for a deal, but there is still a long way to go."