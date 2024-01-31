Every day, rescue operations are conducted that save the lives of soldiers in the field. In the operations room of the Israeli Air Force, officials are responsible for dispatching helicopters if there is a need for an aerial evacuation.

Simultaneously, ground evacuation teams from Unit 5515 and Unit 669 are deployed for rescue operations.

The operations room ensures that each rescue has air cover and maintains contact with the ground evacuation force throughout the operation.

Additionally, the IDF Home Front Command Medical Center, in coordination with the IDF's evacuation unit, determines the evacuation sites based on operational considerations, in coordination with field personnel, to ensure that each casualty receives optimal treatment.

Dozens of teams from Unit 669 fight alongside ground forces in the field, forming an immediate chain of rescue that provides initial medical treatment to the injured.

The transport teams of Unit 5515, joined by Unit 669, are on standby in various combat zones. From the moment of the evacuation request, within minutes, the mobility and evacuation forces quickly evacuate the injured while continuing medical treatment until they reach the point where the injured are transferred onto the helicopter or mounted evacuation vehicles, where medical treatment continues until they arrive at hospitals in the country.