Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with representatives of the hostages' families at his office in Jerusalem.

"We are making every effort. The more that effort is publicized the further away it (the release) gets, and the more the effort is kept discreet, it has more of a chance to succeed. Naturally, and for these two reasons, I am limited from sharing details with you. I ask that you understand that we are really committed to the full sense of the word, it is not said outwardly," Netanyahu told the families.

He added: "This is a true effort. Not fictitious and not for show, but from our commitment to bring everyone back. The thought is on everyone, the effort is on everyone. It is too early to tell how it will happen, but it is an effort that is currently happening, at these moments, at this very time."

The meeting was attended by 26 representatives of 18 families, as well as the coordinator for the hostages and missing Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, National Security Council Cheif Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary Avi Gil, and Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs.