Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley last Passover, spoke to Channel 14 about the arrest of his 15-year-old son while protesting aid to Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

"I am proud of my son," Dee said. “He is only 15 years old and he hitchhiked all the way there. He did everything he could for the hostages and their families. I am proud of him for doing something to support them."

"The situation in Gaza is complex," Rabbi Dee explained. “On the one hand, there are children and adults there who need help, but on the other hand, this humanitarian aid might be preventing us from bringing the hostages home. Maybe these people will be able to cause a revolution and collapse the Hamas regime and then they will have to return the hostages. Our government might be missing an important opportunity."

"I can understand why people go to protests, they are doing everything they can to stop sending humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to support the families of the hostages," he emphasized.

Rabbi Dee's son, Yehuda, was one of eighteen protesters who were detained during the Wednesday demonstrations.