Minister of Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, explained that the demand to return to the Gush Katif settlements derives from the will of the people, and not from a political move that could lead to a coalition crisis.

"I say both from a religious and a security point of view: where we discover a weakness, there will be a disaster. Where there are settlements, there will be security. This is not a demand that will overthrow the government; this should be the will of the people," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Hai.

Minister Eliyahu referred to his opposition to the humanitarian aid granted by the IDF. “Whoever wants to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians must do it under the IDF’s supervision. The IDF will set up camps in sterile and monitored areas, and whoever is not in those areas, will not receive any food."

According to Eliyahu, the camps will be established in the sterile area in the north of the Gaza Strip, so that the IDF can continue its mission in the depth of the south of Gaza.

Minister Eliyahu also said: "On the eve of the previous deal, Hamas surrendered, not us. At the time they were under siege; it can still be stopped. There will be a price to the army managing the camps and the humanitarian aid."