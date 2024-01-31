Suspected terror attack attempt near the Israeli Embassy in Sweden: A suspicious object was found on Wednesday near the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm.

Local police were called to the scene and explosive disposal personnel worked to neutralize and remove the object, which was found to be a hand grenade that did not detonate after being thrown at the embassy's external fence.

Ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman wrote on X: "Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees. We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror."

Last month, security and law enforcement authorities in Denmark and Germany announced that they arrested Hamas operatives who were operating for the terror organization in Europe with the intent of striking Israeli and Jewish targets. Among others, the terror cell intended to attack the Israeli Embassy in Sweden.