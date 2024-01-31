פרש דורס אדם מבוגר יוסף יצחק דה ברסר

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has obtained footage in which a mounted police officer is seen trampling an older man who was protesting the transfer of aid to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

In another video police officers are seen pushing and choking teenagers.

As reported, protesters, including families of hostages held in Gaza and bereaved families, gathered at the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the Israel-Gaza border in an attempt to prevent aid trucks from reaching the enclave.

Large numbers of police forces, including officers on horseback, prevented the protesters from reaching the crossing, ensuring that the trucks would be able to enter Gaza.

Eighteen protesters were detained during the Wednesday demonstrations. Among them is a bereaved son and brother, Yehuda Dee, whose mother Lucy, and sisters Rina and Maia were murdered in an April terror attack.

הפעלת כוח נגד מפגינים יוסף יצחק דה ברסר