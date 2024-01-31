Israeli rappers Subliminal and Hatzel (The Shadow), along with musician Raviv Kaner, filmed a clip for their new song ‘Zeh Aleinu’ (Our Responsibility), which deals with the war, in the hills of Samaria.

The clip was filmed at the ‘Israel’s Lookout’ park in the town of Pduel, which overlooks the entire coastal plain from Ashkelon to Hadera, as well as the vineyards of the Havit farm in western Samaria, a construction site in Etz Ephraim, and the town of Elon Moreh.

The clip was filmed as part of a tour in which Samaria governor Yossi Dagan hosted the two rappers and helped coordinate all relevant parties to help in the clip’s production.

Governor Dagan commented: “I am excited to see the two most popular rap stars in Israel, who have brought great honor to Israeli music, deciding to film a clip specifically here in Samaria. This encourages us, the residents, raises our morale, and specifically during wartime. We thank you and love you.”

Hatzel declared: “Samaria is a mission for us. Everyone who walks this land undergoes a paradigm shift and sees things differently. I used to be a disconnected resident of Tel Aviv, but you took me on a tour and changed me completely. Until you actually come here, you can't understand. Samaria is the most beautiful place in Israel.”

Subliminal added: “It is easier for me to travel to Samaria than it is for me to drive to my work in Tel Aviv. I live fifteen minutes from here. The future of all our children is dependent on this birthright - no other. Samaria is our birthright.”

Gabriel Klugeman, the owner of Kedma Realty, which enabled the clip to be filmed in Samaria, stated: “Kedma Realty is happy to be part of turning Samaria into the center of culture and of course music. We will continue to support and encourage any plan to settle the land of Israel.”