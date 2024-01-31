Rep. Brian Mast, US Congressman for Florida's 21st District, has introduced a bill to disband UNRWA, the United Nations relief agency controlled in Gaza by the Hamas terror group.

"Anti-Israel protestors can yell 'liar' all they want, but the truth is this: The US-funded UNRWA enabled the deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust," Mast wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early Wednesday morning. "I am proud to introduce a bill to disband the Hamas-tied UN agency and transfer all responsibility to Refugees."

"Refugees" refers to UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.

A few hours earlier, on Tuesday night, Mast tweeted, "UNRWA is a front: plain and simple. While it masquerades as a relief organization, it has built the infrastructure to support Hamas and has indoctrinated Palestinian children to hate all Jews."

"Not a single penny of our tax dollars should go to UNRWA."