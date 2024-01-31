National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demands that Israel continue to press Hamas to reach an agreement that will realize the goals of the war.

His statement comes after a new report that the currently proposed prisoner exchange agreement includes a six-week ceasefire and and freeing three terrorists for every hostage.

“It is good that the War Cabinet has begun to internalize my opinion and is attempting to reduce the number of terrorists who will be released," he said. "We must continue to press for a deal that will achieve the war's goals, including collapsing Hamas, returning security to the residents of the south, and recovering all of the hostages."

“I once again repeat as clearly as possible that Israel cannot support an irresponsible deal. Our soldiers did not die in vain, and we cannot allow a deal that will endanger Israel's security, stop the war, or allow the next [Yahya] Sinwar to return home. We must not allow Hamas to win.”

The report of the terrorist-to-hostage ratio came after many foreign reports that Israel will be forced to free thousands of terrorists convicted of murder in exchange for the hostages. Ben-Gvir stated that any such deal would cause him to resign from the government.