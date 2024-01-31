Protesters arriving Wednesday at the Kerem Shalom Crossing have reported suffering serious aggression from police officers at the scene.

Among the protesters were activists and the families of hostages held in Gaza, as well as bereaved families.

The protesters attempted to block trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, demanding that no aid enter the Hamas-controlled enclave until Israel's hostages are returned home.

Large numbers of police forces, including officers on horseback, prevented the protesters from reaching the crossing, ensuring that the trucks would be able to enter Gaza.

Eighteen protesters were detained during the Wednesday demonstrations. Among them is a bereaved son and brother, Yehuda Dee, whose mother Lucy and sisters Rina and Maia were murdered in an April terror attack.

A total of 137 aid trucks have entered Gaza thus far on Wednesday through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, and hundreds have entered the enclave since police forces began preventing protesters from reaching the scene two days ago.

Earlier this week, the IDF declared the crossing a closed military zone; a similar order was issued for the Nitzana Crossing on Tuesday night.