The IDF has decided to reduce the number of soldiers stationed in towns along the Lebanon border.

The towns will instead be secured by local civilian security teams, who will need to provide an immediate response to intrusions and other security incidents until the IDF arrives.

Military sources claim that the decision applies only to soldiers who were billeted in the towns’ facilities. Soldiers will still spend the day inside the town.

The increased military presence in northern towns came in the early weeks of the war as part of the IDF's response to increasing hostilities for. Other measures have included evacuating civilians and manning previously abandoned positions along the border.