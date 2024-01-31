פעילות גדוד 202 דובר צה"ל

During IDF operations in western Khan Yunis, the 7th Brigade conducted a targeted raid on a facility used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization to manufacture weapons.

The soldiers located and destroyed a workshop used to produce weapons including long-range rockets, anti-tank missiles, mines and explosive devices.

Additionally, an underground tunnel route in the compound was identified and destroyed.

The forces' operations significantly impacted the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's ability to produce rockets.

Simultaneously, the soldiers located numerous weapons, including explosive devices inside UNRWA bags, Kalashnikov rifles, RPG warheads, weapons magazines, IEDs, hand grenades and more.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל