The Washington Post reports that a new prisoner exchange agreement calls for Hamas to release all civilian hostages being held inside Gaza in exchange for a six-week ceasefire.

Israel would also remove troops from Gazan population centers, release Palestinian prisoners at an approximate ratio of three Palestinians for each hostage, and significantly increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Further pauses would see captured soldiers released in exchange for additional Israeli concessions, and for the basis for a long-term plan for the future of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has agreed in principle to the plan. The plan was transmitted by Israeli officials attending the recent summit meeting in Paris, and presented to Hamas by Egyptian mediators. Hamas has acknowledged receipt of the plan, but has yet to present a formal response.

The plan is one of many such frameworks that have been presented as potential solutions for the conflict and recovery of the hostages recently. Thus far, Israel considers all such plans as initial proposals only, with considerable development needed before they can be implemented.