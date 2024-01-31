תיעוד מתקיפת מחבלים ומחסן אמל"ח של חמאס דובר צה"ל

Since Tuesday, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip killed more than 15 Hamas terrorists during battles in the area.

In a significant targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure embedded inside a school in the area, approximately 10 Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives who were using the school as a hideout were apprehended by IDF troops. In addition, the troops located and destroyed five ready-to-fire rockets in the area.

פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה עזה דובר צה"ל

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops struck and killed over 10 armed terrorists in less than an hour. In the outskirts of Al-Shati in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF and IAF troops eliminated armed terrorists who were operating nearby the troops, posing an immediate threat to the forces.

The troops also conducted searches of military sites in the area, locating large quantities of weapons, as well as documents and military equipment belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

During operational activity in western Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a terrorist who was connected to an armed terrorist cell that was maneuvering near the troops. Following the identification, IDF troops directed an aircraft to strike and kill the terrorist cell.

During additional activity in the area, IDF and IAF troops struck a military site used by a Hamas terrorist cell to carry out ambushes on IDF troops.