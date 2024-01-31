Maariv reports that Israel is considering installing a temporary Israeli military government in Gaza that will be responsible for humanitarian needs.

In a later phase, an international coalition of Arab states that will include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, the UAE, and Bahrain will take over the Gaza Strip.

The coalition will be part of a regional normalization agreement and establish an entity to be known as the New Palestinian Authority, which will be comprised of people who are not connected to either Hamas or Fatah. In the next phase, the military government will be fully replaced by a Palestinian government.

The report states that throughout this period, as well as beyond it, Israel will maintain the right to conduct security operations in Gaza in the same way it did in the Palestinian Authority regions of Judea and Samaria.

The plan includes yet another phase, after the stabilization of the Gaza Strip and the establishment of the new government. In this phase, all Palestinian Authority establishments in Judea and Samaria will be reformed, with emphasis on removing incitement to terrorism in the educational system and deterring terrorism in the Palestinian population.

If all the phases are successfully completed within four years, Israel will agree to recognize a demilitarized Palestinian state within the territory of the Palestinian Authority.

The plan originated with a number of businessmen, including close associates of the Prime Minister, and has been presented to American officials.

The idea is being considered alongside a number of other possible plans for Israel's relations with Gaza on the day after the war.