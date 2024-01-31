A poll published on Channel 12 News on Tuesday revealed that if Gadi Eisenkot were to lead the National Unity Party, the party would win one more seat than it would if Minister Benny Gantz continues to lead the party.

If elections were to be held today, the poll found, the National Unity Party led by Gantz would win 37 seats, the Likud led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would win 18, Yesh Atid led by opposition leader Yair Lapid would win 13, Shas led by Aryeh Deri would fall to 10 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu and Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir would each win 8 seats.

United Torah Judaism led by Yitzhak Goldknopf has 7 seats, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am each win 5 seats. Meretz would win 4, and the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich wins 4 seats as well. Balad and Labor do not pass the electoral threshold.

If Minister Eisenkot were to be at the head of the National Unity Party instead of Gantz, the party would win 38 seats, one more than if the party is led by Gantz.

The poll also sought the public's opinion on the issue of settlement in Gaza, with 51% of respondents saying that they oppose it, while 38% expressed support. Among voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 66% supported and 24% opposed. Among the voters of the bloc identified with the opposition, 13% said they support such a move, and 80% oppose.

50% oppose a hostage deal that would include a 45-day ceasefire and the release of thousands of terrorists. 35% responded that they support such a deal. Among voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 12% support the proposal, and 75% oppose. Among the voters of the bloc identified with the opposition, 53% support the deal, and 32% oppose it.

In addition, an overwhelming majority of the public is against allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as long as the hostages are not returned.