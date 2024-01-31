MK Osher Shkalim (Likud) stated on Tuesday that, despite the opposition of the leadership of the Likud, he believes that the chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, MK Avigdor Liberman, should be added to the government and the War Cabinet.

"I am in favor of adding Liberman to the government and also giving him a spot in the War Cabinet," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai, adding that this was the right move due to the emergency situation.

As for the chairman of the opposition, MK Yair Lapid, Shkalim claimed that his case is different and that in his opinion there is no room to add him to the government.

"Yair Lapid? God forbid. I am also very angry with Liberman, he dragged us into five election campaigns, he thwarted the Trump plan, but we need to understand the magnitude of the moment and rise above it," he explained.

He also called for speeding up the correction of the defects that developed during the war. "Unfortunately, there are many things that are obvious but are not implemented. The Minister of Health issued a temporary order not to allow medical treatment for terrorists in Israel. That is why I initiated the bill that would limit their treatment."