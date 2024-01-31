Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed condolences over the deaths of three American soldiers who were killed in a drone attack by Iranian-backed militias in Jordan.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of three brave American soldiers from Georgia, USA. They were deployed in Operation Inherent Resolve to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS,” wrote Netanyahu.

“As Israel pursues total victory over Hamas-ISIS, we remember that we face a common enemy and that we are fighting a common battle of civilization against barbarism. May the memory of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett be a blessing,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he has decided how to respond to the drone attack.

Biden told reporters that the United States does not need a wider war in the Middle East but did not elaborate on his decision, which came after consultations with top advisers.

"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," the President stated.

When asked if he had decided how to respond to the attacks, Biden replied in the affirmative.

Asked if Iran was responsible, Biden added: "I do hold....them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons" to those who carried out the attacks.

On Monday, officials told CNN the US’ response to the drone attack in Jordan is likely to be more powerful than previous American retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria.

The Biden administration could decide to again strike the militant groups in Iraq, Syria or both countries, and could also target the leadership of the regional militias. In at least one case in early January, the US targeted a senior member of Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iranian proxy that has attacked US forces. An offensive cyberattack is another option, officials noted.