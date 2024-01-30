ניצן שפירא משדר מעזה חדשות 12

The rocket barrage at central Israel was filmed by an Israeli news crew - from within the Gaza Strip.

The barrage was launched from Gaza to Israel while reporter Nitzan Shapira was touring the Khan Yunis area. He immediately drew the attention of the photographer who managed to record the launch.

The incident was reported in an article on Channel 12 News website, "While we were in Gaza yesterday, the barrage was fired into the center of Israel, right before our eyes – from a distance of about one hundred and fifty meters from us. We could see the trails of the launches in the distance: eleven rockets were fired at Israel."

Seven rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. It was reported that a vehicle in Rishon Lezion was hit, with no casualties. A piece of shrapnel was reported falling in Ramle. Magen David Adom teams went to scan the area from where reports of impact were received. No casualties were reported.