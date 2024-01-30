Abu Hamzah, spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), published (Tuesday) a recorded message to Israel and the Palestinian public in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Hamzah emphasized the determination of the "Resistance" (Palestinian terrorist organizations) to continue fighting against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, noting the various offensive operations that were carried out, including sniping, explosive charges, anti-tank fire, damage to supply lines, firing at groups of soldiers, and shooting down drones.

According to him, the actions of the Islamic Jihad and the "resistance" conveyed a message to the enemy, they damaged the morale of the soldiers, and resulted in the gradual dissolution of the "Zionist" concept of victory over the "resistance.”

He promised that "Allah's victory over Israel is imminent", and sent a message to Netanyahu, the "war criminal," saying that his "empty threats" will not achieve their goal, and that "his days are numbered.”

Referring to the hostages, Abu Hamzah said that the "Resistance" leadership swore that the Israeli hostages would not be released, even if the IDF destroyed the entire Gaza Strip, without the approval of the "Resistance.”

Earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, said: "We will not engage in a deal without ensuring a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of IDF forces, the restoration of the Gaza Strip and a political solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinians."