Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to announce in the coming the appointment of a new commander for Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), with his preferred candidate being the Maariv newspaper's military correspondent Tal Lev Ram.

Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi on Tuesday voiced his objection to the appointment of Lev Ram.

"Unfortunately, it seems that the Minister of Defense, who was elected by the Likud and was given a mandate from the right to be the Minister of Defense of the State of Israel, decided a long time ago to go in an opposite political direction," said Karhi.

He added that "to appoint a clear left-wing person as commander of Galei Tzahal during such a sensitive period, or one of the two straw candidates from the extreme left, instead of privatizing the radio station or making it exclusively military, for the sake of the soldiers, without any current affairs or at the very least, appoint an objective and unifying person, like Danny Zaken (the current interim commander of Galei Tzahal -ed.) , is a shame and a disgrace."

"All this is after [right-wing journalists] Shirit Avitan-Cohen and Maggie Tabibi joined Galei Tzahal recently ... Minister Gallant, you have no mandate to prevent objective media from the public that elected you."