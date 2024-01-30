נתניהו עם הלוחמים איתי בית-און /לע"מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל /לע"מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with soldiers and commanders of the 43rd Battalion in the Benyamin Regional Brigade in Eli.

Netanyahu heard from the Major General, Lt. Col. Idan Suissa about their activity in the region and their quick call up on the morning of October 7th, for duty in the Benjamin Brigade.

"We are in the midst of a battle, and we will not give up until we reach victory," Netanyahu said. "We must achieve victory. In order to obtain victory, we have to take care of other sectors. This is not an important region – it is a super important region.

"I know that you are working here both in defense and in attack. It seems to me that since the beginning of the year, even more so since the beginning of the war, 500 terrorists have already been eliminated here and there are still many, including today in Jenin."

He also said, "I want to thank you for your efforts and I want to tell you one more thing: I know first of all that you are carrying the burden, and I am asking employers, first of all, to take this into account and not to fire reserve duty soldiers. It is a terrible thing to do.

"If any of you are students, I also want you to know that I have met the heads of the universities, and I am meeting with them again so that they will give you concessions. You are on a sacred mission."

The Prime Minister concluded: "I want to tell you again that the citizens of Israel, all of them, and I am among them, salute you. Keep doing the work. Thank you very much."