Several units in the IDF and Defense Ministry together developed several tools to pump highly pressurized water into Hamas's tunnels in the Gaza Strip, as one of the military's means to deal with the tunnels.

The abilities include the installation of pumps and hoses while advancing engineering capabilities and operations to locate the appropriate tunnel shafts for the job.

The IDF stated that the activation of the capabilities was preceded by professional and careful office work, which included the analysis of the area's soil and water system to ensure, among other things, that the groundwater would not be harmed.

Water is only pumped into the tunnels in routes and locations that were found fit for it, and the type and method of operation are appropriate for every case.

The IDF also stated that the project was developed after a battle procedure, an accelerated force-building effort, and training of the forces on the inclusion of technological tools.

"This project is one means out of many that the IDF and defense establishment developed in recent years to contend with Hamas's infrastructure in 'underground Gaza.' The list of means includes airstrikes, underground maneuvers, and special operations using technological weapons," the IDF emphasized.

It added that "this tool is a significant engineering and technological breakthrough in facing the underground challenges and it was developed in a joint effort by various factors in the defense establishment."